Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,612,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326,383 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.99% of NIO worth $2,440,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $125,626,000. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $85,756,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

