NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Down 89.2% in May

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the April 29th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NioCorp Developments stock remained flat at $$0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 157,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,959. NioCorp Developments has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

