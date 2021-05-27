Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 146,249 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBLX stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

