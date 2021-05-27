Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.
Several research firms have weighed in on NBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 146,249 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
