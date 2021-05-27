Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.810-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 747,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

