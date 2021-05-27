Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRILY remained flat at $$31.60 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 107. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

