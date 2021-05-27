Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Raised to $250.00 at DA Davidson

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.00.

Nordson stock opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.85 and a 200-day moving average of $199.52. Nordson has a 1 year low of $174.59 and a 1 year high of $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

