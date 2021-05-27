Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

