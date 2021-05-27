Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Director Nathalie Jodoin Buys 40,000 Shares

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Director Nathalie Jodoin bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at C$16.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$598.45 million and a PE ratio of -22.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$27.40.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

