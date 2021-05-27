NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). NOV reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.34) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NOV by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NOV by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.23. 79,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,662. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.