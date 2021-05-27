NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 615 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $111.43 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.