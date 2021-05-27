NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

