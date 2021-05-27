NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 719 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,563,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 152.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $67.59 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $67.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $2.2812 dividend. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

