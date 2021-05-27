NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 177,173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 398,640 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.