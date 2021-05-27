Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NTNX opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $35.58.
In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.
