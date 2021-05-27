Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NTNX opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.