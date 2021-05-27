Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:NIM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 50,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.41.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
