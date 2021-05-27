Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:NIM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 50,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIM. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 54,359 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

