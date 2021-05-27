NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the highest is $3.48. NVIDIA reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $14.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.92 to $17.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 25.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.78.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 18.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $4.52 on Thursday, hitting $623.48. 326,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,214,924. The stock has a market cap of $388.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $594.41 and its 200 day moving average is $550.20. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

