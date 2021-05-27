NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 25.98%.
NVIDIA stock opened at $629.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $391.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38.
Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.
In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.11.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
Featured Story: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.