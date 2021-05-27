NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 25.98%.

NVIDIA stock opened at $629.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $391.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.11.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

