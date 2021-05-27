Nyerium (NYEX) Hits Market Cap of $88,562.50

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyerium has a total market cap of $88,562.50 and approximately $630.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 141.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.