Nyerium Trading Up 187.3% Over Last 7 Days (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $75,563.86 and $46.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 187.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

