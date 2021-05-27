Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

OCUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocuphire Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of OCUP opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.46. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.37. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

