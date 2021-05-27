Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.58. 51,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,625. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12. The company has a market capitalization of $202.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.