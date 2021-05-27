Oder Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 189.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,038 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJO. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $453,000.

NYSEARCA BSJO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

