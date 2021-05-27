Oder Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oder Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $503.77. The company had a trading volume of 103,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,911. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.26. The stock has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.