Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oder Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,975. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $177.93 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

