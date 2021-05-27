ODUWA Achieves Market Cap of $2.02 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001216 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $614.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,620.42 or 0.99969322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00037543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00092811 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000702 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

