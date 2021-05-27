Offshift (XFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $194,382.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00003552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $194,382.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,468.33 or 1.00382489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00037065 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00088649 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,980,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

