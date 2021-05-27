Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.16)-($1.13) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.44). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.215-1.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -1.160–1.130 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.33.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $246.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.35. Okta has a 12-month low of $166.65 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

