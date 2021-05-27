Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $25.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.40. Okta has a 52 week low of $166.65 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.