Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $24,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,462,000 after buying an additional 83,555 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,285,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,148,000 after buying an additional 213,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $5,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

