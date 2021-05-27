Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.70.

ONTX stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.61. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. Analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 778,421 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

