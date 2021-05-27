Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.70.
ONTX stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.61. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 778,421 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.
