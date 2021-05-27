ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.38.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of OGS opened at $74.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $86.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $46,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $38,510,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $30,641,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,808,000 after acquiring an additional 229,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after buying an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.