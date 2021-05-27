OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $823.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will post $823.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.00 million and the highest is $832.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $806.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.53. 33,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,714. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 3,548.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $75,451,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $47,108,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $39,195,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $43,701,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

