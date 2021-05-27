OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of OneSpan worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8,391.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSPN opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

