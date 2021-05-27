OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.72 million.

Several research firms recently commented on OSPN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

OneSpan stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.07. 95,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,053. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt purchased 263,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

