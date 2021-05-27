OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LON:OTMP opened at GBX 91.25 ($1.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of £66.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.26. OnTheMarket has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.89).
About OnTheMarket
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.