OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:OTMP opened at GBX 91.25 ($1.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of £66.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.26. OnTheMarket has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.89).

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

