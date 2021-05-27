Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.

NYSE OOMA opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. Ooma has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.42 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $132,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

