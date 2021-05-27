Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.42 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

Get Ooma alerts:

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.