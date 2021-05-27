Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.65 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.300-0.380 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 55,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $379.96 million, a P/E ratio of -135.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

