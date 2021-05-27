Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,613 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

