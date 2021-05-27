Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $117.51 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

