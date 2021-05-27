Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 113.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $366.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock worth $6,235,825. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

