Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $8,021,500 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $216.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $219.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.12 and a 200-day moving average of $193.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

