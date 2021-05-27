Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.63.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $368.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.24 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.53.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

