Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,754 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $601,429,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 44.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.05.

Shares of HUM opened at $438.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.06 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

