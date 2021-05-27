Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after purchasing an additional 856,149 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $120,108,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.30. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $87.98 and a one year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

