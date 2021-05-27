Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report released on Sunday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

Shares of IOVA opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Himension Fund bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

