Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $575.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $460.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $459.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $280.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

