Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $575.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $460.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $459.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $280.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
