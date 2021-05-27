Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,719. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 377.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.94.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

