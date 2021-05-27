Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $79.92. 46,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,362,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $230.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

