Orbs Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbs has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $204.81 million and $1.41 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00084670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.17 or 0.01027076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.28 or 0.09840322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00092615 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.